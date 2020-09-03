|Large school schools - 9/2
|1. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-2) vs. Festus (0-0), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|2. Francis Howell Central (2-1) was idle.
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) vs. St. Dominic (1-3), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Troy Buchanan (3-0) was idle.
|5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|9. Hillsboro (1-3) vs. Fox (0-1), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (1-1) vs. Washington (1-4), 4:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/2
|1. Sullivan (4-1) was idle.
|2. Borgia (2-0) was idle.
|3. Wright City (0-2) was idle.
|4. Warrenton (1-2) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (1-3) at Fort Zumwalt West (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Pacific (1-4) was idle.
|10. Winfield (3-1) vs. St. Charles (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
