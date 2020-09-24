|Large school schools - 9/23
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (11-2) was idle.
|2. Troy Buchanan (8-3) was idle.
|3. Washington (11-4) at Warrenton (7-4), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Fox (9-4) vs. Farmington (10-11), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-9) at Francis Howell (1-10), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-5) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (1-0) at Seckman (6-7), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/23
|1. Sullivan (11-5) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (5-2) was idle.
|3. Jefferson (5-5) was idle.
|4. Warrenton (7-4) vs. Washington (11-4), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Winfield (8-6) was idle.
|6. Borgia (6-3) vs. St. Clair (3-9), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (6-6) was idle.
|9. Owensville (11-6) was idle.
|10. St. Charles (5-4) at Wright City (5-6), 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.