Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/23
1. Fort Zumwalt West (11-2) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (8-3) was idle.
3. Washington (11-4) at Warrenton (7-4), 4:15 p.m.
4. Fox (9-4) vs. Farmington (10-11), 4:30 p.m.
5. Francis Howell Central (11-9) at Francis Howell (1-10), 4:15 p.m.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-5) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Eureka (1-0) at Seckman (6-7), 4:30 p.m.
10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/23
1. Sullivan (11-5) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (5-2) was idle.
3. Jefferson (5-5) was idle.
4. Warrenton (7-4) vs. Washington (11-4), 4:15 p.m.
5. Winfield (8-6) was idle.
6. Borgia (6-3) vs. St. Clair (3-9), 4:30 p.m.
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (6-6) was idle.
9. Owensville (11-6) was idle.
10. St. Charles (5-4) at Wright City (5-6), 4:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

