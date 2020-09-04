|Large school schools - 9/3
|1. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2) at Pacific (1-5), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell Central (2-2) at Troy Buchanan (4-0), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0) at Francis Howell (0-3), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Troy Buchanan (4-0) vs. Francis Howell Central (2-2), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|9. Hillsboro (1-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (1-2) at Fort Zumwalt South (2-2), 4:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/3
|1. Sullivan (4-2) at Windsor (Imperial) (3-3), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (2-1) vs. Tolton Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
|3. Wright City (0-3) vs. Elsberry, 4:30 p.m.
|4. Warrenton (2-2) at Orchard Farm (0-3), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (1-3) was idle.
|9. Pacific (1-5) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Winfield (3-1) vs. St. Charles West (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
