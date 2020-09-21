 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/20
1. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (7-3) was idle.
3. Washington (9-4) was idle.
4. Fox (7-4) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (10-7) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/20
1. Sullivan (10-4) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (4-2) was idle.
3. Jefferson (5-3) was idle.
4. Warrenton (7-3) was idle.
5. Winfield (7-6) was idle.
6. Borgia (4-3) was idle.
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-5) was idle.
9. Owensville (10-6) was idle.
10. St. Charles (4-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

