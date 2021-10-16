|Large school schools - 10/15
|1. Eureka (25-2) was idle.
|2. Washington (28-5) was idle.
|3. Summit (28-2) was idle.
|4. Marquette (25-8) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (21-8) was idle.
|7. Hillsboro (24-7) def. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8), 12-0.
|8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (22-8) was idle.
|10. Oakville (15-11) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/15
|1. Sullivan (24-9) def. Ursuline (9-13), 17-7.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8) lost to Hillsboro (24-7), 12-0.
|3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (19-2) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (17-10) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
|7. Lutheran South (13-12) lost to Owensville (13-11), 8-2.
|8. Incarnate Word (16-11) def. McCluer North (10-6), 18-1.
|9. St. Pius X (13-11) lost to Perryville (7-10), 11-1.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.