Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/15
1. Eureka (25-2) was idle.
2. Washington (28-5) was idle.
3. Summit (28-2) was idle.
4. Marquette (25-8) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
6. Parkway South (21-8) was idle.
7. Hillsboro (24-7) def. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8), 12-0.
8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (22-8) was idle.
10. Oakville (15-11) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/15
1. Sullivan (24-9) def. Ursuline (9-13), 17-7.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8) lost to Hillsboro (24-7), 12-0.
3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
4. Valley Park (19-2) was idle.
5. Warrenton (17-10) was idle.
6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
7. Lutheran South (13-12) lost to Owensville (13-11), 8-2.
8. Incarnate Word (16-11) def. McCluer North (10-6), 18-1.
9. St. Pius X (13-11) lost to Perryville (7-10), 11-1.
10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

