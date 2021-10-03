|Large school schools - 10/2
|1. Eureka (19-1) was idle.
|2. Summit (22-2) was idle.
|3. Washington (20-5) was idle.
|4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Bridge, 1 p.m.
|5. Parkway South (17-7) vs. Rock Bridge at Marquette, 11 a.m.
|6. Hillsboro (19-5) was idle.
|7. Oakville (12-9) was idle.
|8. Troy Buchanan (16-9) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (18-7) vs. Warrenton (10-10), 1:30 p.m.
|10. Parkway North (13-5) def. Ritenour (8-8), 12-2.
|Small school schools - 10/2
|1. Sullivan (16-6) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (14-8) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (17-1) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (10-10) at Francis Howell Central (18-7), 1:30 p.m.
|6. Winfield (11-10) vs. Warrenton (10-10) at Francis Howell, 11 a.m.
|7. St. Charles (13-7) was idle.
|8. Ursuline (7-10) vs. Parkway West (12-7) at Francis Howell, 1:30 p.m.
|9. Incarnate Word (10-11) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (10-8) was idle.