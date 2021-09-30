 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/29
1. Eureka (18-1) was idle.
2. Summit (20-2) was idle.
3. Washington (18-5) at Borgia (5-9), 4:15 p.m.
4. Marquette (18-7) was idle.
5. Parkway South (16-6) was idle.
6. Hillsboro (16-5) vs. Seckman (9-12), 4:30 p.m.
7. Oakville (12-8) lost to Farmington (24-6), 7-6.
8. Troy Buchanan (15-8) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (16-6) was idle.
10. Parkway North (12-3) def. St. Dominic (14-8), 6-3.
Small school schools - 9/29
1. Sullivan (16-5) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (14-8) lost to Parkway North (12-3), 6-3.
4. Valley Park (17-1) def. Brentwood (0-5), 16-2.
5. Warrenton (7-9) vs. St. Charles West (4-12), 4:15 p.m.
6. Winfield (10-7) was idle.
7. St. Charles (13-7) was idle.
8. Ursuline (7-8) lost to Incarnate Word (9-11), 10-9.
9. Incarnate Word (9-11) def. Ursuline (7-8), 10-9.
10. St. Pius X (10-8) at Fredericktown, 4:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: The Cardinals are September's hottest team. Will it matter in October?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Washington (17-5) was idle.4. Marquette (17-7) was idle.5. P…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News