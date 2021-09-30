|Large school schools - 9/29
|1. Eureka (18-1) was idle.
|2. Summit (20-2) was idle.
|3. Washington (18-5) at Borgia (5-9), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Marquette (18-7) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (16-6) was idle.
|6. Hillsboro (16-5) vs. Seckman (9-12), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Oakville (12-8) lost to Farmington (24-6), 7-6.
|8. Troy Buchanan (15-8) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (16-6) was idle.
|10. Parkway North (12-3) def. St. Dominic (14-8), 6-3.
|Small school schools - 9/29
|1. Sullivan (16-5) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (17-1) def. Brentwood (0-5), 16-2.
|5. Warrenton (7-9) vs. St. Charles West (4-12), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Winfield (10-7) was idle.
|7. St. Charles (13-7) was idle.
|8. Ursuline (7-8) lost to Incarnate Word (9-11), 10-9.
|10. St. Pius X (10-8) at Fredericktown, 4:30 p.m.