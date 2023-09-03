|Large school schools - 9/2
|1. Washington (6-0) at Francis Howell (5-1), 8:30 a.m.
|2. Francis Howell (5-1) vs. Lafayette (3-0), 10:45 a.m.
|3. Hillsboro (7-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (5-0) def. Fulton, 10-0.
|5. Eureka (3-1) was idle.
|6. Summit (4-3) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (3-4) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (3-0) at Francis Howell (5-1), 10:45 a.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/2
|1. Sullivan (2-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-2) was idle.
|4. St. Pius X (0-1) was idle.
|5. Westminster (3-1) vs. Warrenton (2-3) at Francis Howell Central, 12 a.m.
|6. Notre Dame (0-2) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (2-3) vs. Westminster (3-1) at Francis Howell Central, 12 a.m.
|8. Union (3-2) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (3-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (2-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.