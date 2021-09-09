 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/8
1. Marquette (4-2) def. Seckman (5-2), 13-4.
2. Summit (8-0) def. Parkway West (4-2), 9-4.
3. Troy Buchanan (5-5) vs. Francis Howell (4-5), 4:15 p.m.
4. Eureka (7-0) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-5), 11-1.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (4-2) was idle.
6. Lafayette (3-4) def. Kirkwood (1-4), 12-4.
7. Webster Groves (5-4) was idle.
8. Washington (7-2) was idle.
9. Fox (8-4) vs. De Soto (1-6), 4:30 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (8-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/8
1. Sullivan (5-2) was idle.
2. Warrenton (2-4) lost to Francis Howell (4-5), 8-0.
3. St. Dominic (4-3) def. Cor Jesu (1-6), 17-7.
4. Winfield (3-4) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (1-4) lost to Valley Park (6-1), 17-0.
6. Lutheran South (2-1) def. Parkway Central (0-4), 8-2.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) was idle.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-5) was idle.
9. Borgia (3-3) lost to Parkway South (5-1), 14-0.
10. Incarnate Word (5-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

