|Large school schools - 10/23
|1. Eureka (25-2) was idle.
|2. Washington (30-5) was idle.
|3. Summit (28-3) was idle.
|4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (23-8) was idle.
|7. Hillsboro (24-8) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (24-8) was idle.
|10. Oakville (15-12) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/23
|1. Sullivan (26-9) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (19-3) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (18-11) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
|7. Lutheran South (13-12) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (17-11) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (13-11) was idle.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.