|Large school schools - 9/6
|1. Washington (10-1) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-2), 10-0.
|2. Eureka (7-1) def. Summit (6-2), 3-2.
|3. Parkway South (5-2) def. Nerinx Hall (1-1), 7-1.
|4. Marquette (5-1) vs. Jackson, 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|5. Lafayette (3-5) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (10-2) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2), 12-0.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (10-2), 12-0.
|8. Summit (6-2) lost to Eureka (7-1), 3-2.
|9. Parkway West (5-2) lost to Northwest Cedar Hill (5-4), 16-2.
|10. Francis Howell Central (8-5) def. Francis Howell North (1-4), 9-0.
|Small school schools - 9/6
|1. Sullivan (4-3) def. Pacific (5-4), 12-2.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-6) at Lutheran St. Charles (1-2), 4:15 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (5-3) at Ursuline (2-6), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) vs. Jefferson (2-1), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Hillsboro (8-3) def. Festus (1-4), 9-0.
|6. Warrenton (2-2) lost to Winfield (4-2), 1-0.
|7. Valley Park (4-2) def. Hancock (0-2), 16-0.
|8. Lutheran South (1-3) vs. Fox (1-6), 4:15 p.m.
|9. St. Pius X (4-2) was idle.
|10. Winfield (4-2) def. Warrenton (2-2), 1-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.