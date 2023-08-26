|Large school schools - 8/25
|1. Washington (0-0) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (2-0) def. Rock Bridge, 5-2.
|3. Hillsboro (0-0) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (0-0) was idle.
|5. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|6. Summit (2-0) def. Incarnate Word (0-2), 18-0.
|7. Marquette (0-2) lost to Lindbergh (1-1), 8-2.
|8. Lindbergh (1-1) def. Marquette (0-2), 8-2.
|9. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/25
|1. Sullivan (0-0) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (0-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|4. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (0-0) was idle.
|6. Notre Dame (0-0) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (0-0) vs. Borgia (0-0) at Union, 8 p.m.
|8. Union (1-1) def. Rolla, 9-5.
|9. Valley Park (0-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (0-0) vs. Warrenton (0-0) at Union, 8 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.