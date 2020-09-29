|Large school schools - 9/28
|1. Washington (12-4) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|3. Troy Buchanan (9-3) was idle.
|4. Fox (10-4) vs. St. Joseph's (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Eureka (2-0) at Northwest Cedar Hill (12-7), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-7) vs. Eureka (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (1-0) at Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (3-0) at Parkway West (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Summit (2-0) at Kirkwood (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/28
|1. Sullivan (12-5) was idle.
|2. Warrenton (10-4) at St. Clair (3-9), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|3. St. Pius X (6-2) vs. De Soto (2-14), 4 p.m.
|4. St. Dominic (8-10) vs. Winfield (9-9), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Winfield (9-9) at St. Dominic (8-10), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Borgia (6-5) vs. Webster Groves (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|8. Westminster (0-1) vs. Affton (1-0) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
|9. Owensville (12-7) vs. Fatima, 4:30 p.m.
|10. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.