Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/28
1. Washington (12-4) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
3. Troy Buchanan (9-3) was idle.
4. Fox (10-4) vs. St. Joseph's (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
5. Eureka (2-0) at Northwest Cedar Hill (12-7), 4:15 p.m.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-7) vs. Eureka (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (1-0) at Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Lafayette (3-0) at Parkway West (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
10. Summit (2-0) at Kirkwood (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/28
1. Sullivan (12-5) was idle.
2. Warrenton (10-4) at St. Clair (3-9), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
3. St. Pius X (6-2) vs. De Soto (2-14), 4 p.m.
4. St. Dominic (8-10) vs. Winfield (9-9), 4:30 p.m.
5. Winfield (9-9) at St. Dominic (8-10), 4:30 p.m.
6. Borgia (6-5) vs. Webster Groves (1-0), 4:30 p.m.
7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
8. Westminster (0-1) vs. Affton (1-0) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
9. Owensville (12-7) vs. Fatima, 4:30 p.m.
10. Lutheran South (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

