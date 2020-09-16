 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/15
1. Troy Buchanan (7-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (8-2), 4:15 p.m.
3. Washington (9-4) vs. Holt (4-5), 4:30 p.m.
4. Fox (4-3) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-4), 4:15 p.m.
6. Francis Howell Central (8-4) vs. Timberland (4-5), 4:15 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) vs. St. Joseph's (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/15
1. Winfield (7-5) vs. Warrenton (5-3), 4:15 p.m.
2. Sullivan (7-2) at Union (1-2), 4:30 p.m.
3. St. Pius X (3-1) was idle.
4. Jefferson (5-1) was idle.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) vs. Incarnate Word (1-0), 4:15 p.m.
6. Borgia (3-3) at Tolton Catholic, 5 p.m.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

