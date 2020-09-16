|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-2) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (8-2), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Washington (9-4) vs. Holt (4-5), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Fox (4-3) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-4), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (8-4) vs. Timberland (4-5), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) vs. St. Joseph's (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Winfield (7-5) vs. Warrenton (5-3), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (7-2) at Union (1-2), 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Pius X (3-1) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (5-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) vs. Incarnate Word (1-0), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Borgia (3-3) at Tolton Catholic, 5 p.m.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
