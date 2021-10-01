 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/30
1. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.
2. Summit (20-2) vs. Cor Jesu (3-13), 4:15 p.m.
3. Washington (20-5) def. Fort Zumwalt South (12-10), 13-1.
4. Marquette (19-7) def. Parkway South (16-7), 10-1.
5. Parkway South (16-7) lost to Marquette (19-7), 10-1.
6. Hillsboro (19-5) was idle.
7. Oakville (12-9) lost to Eureka (19-1), 10-0.
8. Troy Buchanan (16-8) def. Fort Zumwalt West (17-7), 2-0.
9. Francis Howell Central (17-6) def. Timberland (14-10), 7-2.
10. Parkway North (12-3) vs. Incarnate Word (9-11), 4:30 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/30
1. Sullivan (16-5) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) at Pacific (7-11), 4:30 p.m.
3. St. Dominic (14-8) was idle.
4. Valley Park (17-1) was idle.
5. Warrenton (9-9) def. Winfield (10-8), 12-5.
6. Winfield (10-8) lost to Warrenton (9-9), 12-5.
7. St. Charles (13-7) def. Orchard Farm (6-8), 16-1.
8. Ursuline (7-8) was idle.
9. Incarnate Word (9-11) at Parkway North (12-3), 4:30 p.m.
10. St. Pius X (10-8) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

