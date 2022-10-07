|Large school schools - 10/6
|1. Washington (29-3) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (20-4) was idle.
|3. Summit (20-4) vs. Fox (7-17), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Eureka (18-5) vs. Sullivan (15-10), 4 p.m.
|5. Troy Buchanan (24-9) was idle.
|6. Hillsboro (22-9) lost to Marquette (16-9), 6-2.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (17-7) def. Timberland (13-11), 13-8.
|8. Marquette (16-9) def. Hillsboro (22-9), 6-2.
|9. Lafayette (16-10) def. Parkway North (14-9), 6-4.
|10. Lindbergh (19-9) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 10/6
|1. St. Dominic (22-4) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (15-10) at Eureka (18-5), 4 p.m.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11) def. Festus (9-16), 6-1.
|4. Borgia (10-9) vs. Incarnate Word (8-17), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Notre Dame (11-8) vs. Westminster (14-6), 4:15 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (16-8) was idle.
|7. Westminster (14-6) at Notre Dame (11-8), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Valley Park (11-10) at Pacific (12-12), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Union (13-10) was idle.
|10. Winfield (13-12) lost to Francis Howell Central (17-19), 3-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.