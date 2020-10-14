 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/13
1. Fort Zumwalt West (16-4) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (17-6) was idle.
3. Eureka (8-2) was idle.
4. Washington (19-5) was idle.
5. Lafayette (10-2) was idle.
6. Webster Groves (11-2) vs. Affton (3-6) at Windsor (Imperial), 4:30 p.m.
7. Summit (8-3) was idle.
8. Oakville (9-4) vs. Seckman (11-12), 4 p.m.
9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-7) vs. Francis Howell (6-14), 4 p.m.
10. Parkway North (9-4) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/13
1. Warrenton (16-5) was idle.
2. Sullivan (16-9) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (13-13) vs. Francis Howell North (8-8), 4 p.m.
4. Owensville (17-12) was idle.
5. Rosati-Kain (6-0) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (10-3) vs. Hermann (0-5) at New Haven, 4 p.m.
7. Winfield (12-10) was idle.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10) was idle.
9. Lutheran South (6-4) vs. Herculaneum (0-14) at Perryville City Park, 4 p.m.
10. Borgia (7-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Softball - Fall

