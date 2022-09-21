 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/20
1. Washington (22-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-7), 16-0.
2. Eureka (14-3) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (16-5) def. Francis Howell North (2-14), 17-0.
4. Summit (13-3) was idle.
5. Marquette (9-6) lost to Lafayette (12-6), 11-7.
6. Francis Howell (13-3) def. Francis Howell Central (13-15), 8-6.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) def. Timberland (9-7), 11-0.
8. Parkway West (11-7) def. Pattonville (7-9), 6-0.
9. Oakville (11-7) def. Cor Jesu (6-7), 19-7.
10. Seckman (13-6) lost to Kirkwood (6-10), 16-3.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/20
1. Sullivan (8-9) lost to St. Clair (1-9), 15-0.
2. Hillsboro (13-7) def. De Soto (1-11), 17-1.
3. St. Dominic (14-4) def. DuBourg (2-7), 19-0.
4. Borgia (7-3) def. Notre Dame (9-4), 16-10.
5. St. Pius X (11-5) def. Jefferson (6-9), 14-4.
6. Westminster (9-3) def. Ursuline (4-13), 8-2.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (8-8) def. Herculaneum (2-7), 14-1.
8. Valley Park (7-6) at Hancock (1-4), 4 p.m.
9. Notre Dame (9-4) lost to Borgia (7-3), 16-10.
10. Union (7-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 5

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (20-2)12. Eureka (13-3)23. Troy Buchanan (15-5)44. Summit (12…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Washington (20-2) was idle.2. Eureka (13-2) def. Parkway South (9-7), 10-0.3. Marquette (9-5) lost to Jackson, 8…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News