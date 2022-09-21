|Large school schools - 9/20
|1. Washington (22-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-7), 16-0.
|2. Eureka (14-3) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (16-5) def. Francis Howell North (2-14), 17-0.
|4. Summit (13-3) was idle.
|5. Marquette (9-6) lost to Lafayette (12-6), 11-7.
|6. Francis Howell (13-3) def. Francis Howell Central (13-15), 8-6.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (10-4) def. Timberland (9-7), 11-0.
|8. Parkway West (11-7) def. Pattonville (7-9), 6-0.
|9. Oakville (11-7) def. Cor Jesu (6-7), 19-7.
|10. Seckman (13-6) lost to Kirkwood (6-10), 16-3.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/20
|1. Sullivan (8-9) lost to St. Clair (1-9), 15-0.
|2. Hillsboro (13-7) def. De Soto (1-11), 17-1.
|3. St. Dominic (14-4) def. DuBourg (2-7), 19-0.
|4. Borgia (7-3) def. Notre Dame (9-4), 16-10.
|5. St. Pius X (11-5) def. Jefferson (6-9), 14-4.
|6. Westminster (9-3) def. Ursuline (4-13), 8-2.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (8-8) def. Herculaneum (2-7), 14-1.
|8. Valley Park (7-6) at Hancock (1-4), 4 p.m.
|9. Notre Dame (9-4) lost to Borgia (7-3), 16-10.
|10. Union (7-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.