|Large school schools - 9/9
|1. Marquette (5-2) was idle.
|2. Summit (9-0) def. Lafayette (4-4), 3-2.
|3. Troy Buchanan (5-5) def. Francis Howell (5-5), 2-0.
|4. Eureka (8-0) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (4-2) def. Timberland (5-2), 4-1.
|6. Lafayette (4-4) lost to Summit (9-0), 3-2.
|7. Webster Groves (5-4) def. Lindbergh (1-4), 13-8.
|8. Washington (7-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (2-6), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Fox (8-4) vs. Parkway West (4-3), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (8-3) vs. Perryville (1-6), 4:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/9
|1. Sullivan (5-2) at Owensville (4-3), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Warrenton (2-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (5-3) def. Borgia (3-5), 9-6.
|4. Winfield (3-4) def. Orchard Farm (3-2), 6-5.
|5. St. Pius X (1-4) at Festus (0-4), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Lutheran South (3-1) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) was idle.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-5) lost to Valley Park (6-1), 15-0.
|9. Borgia (3-5) lost to St. Dominic (5-3), 9-6.
|10. Incarnate Word (5-5) was idle.