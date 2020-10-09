|Large school schools - 10/8
|1. Washington (18-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (9-12), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (14-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (12-10), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (16-5) vs. Blair Oaks, 4 p.m.
|4. Eureka (6-2) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (8-2) vs. Parkway North (5-4), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Fox (13-7) at Lindbergh (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (9-1) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (14-9), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Fort Zumwalt South (12-8) vs. Francis Howell (4-14), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Summit (6-2) vs. Oakville (6-3), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Oakville (6-3) at Summit (6-2), 4:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/8
|1. Warrenton (16-5) at St. Charles (8-12), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (16-7) at Rolla, 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (11-12) at Timberland (11-9), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Owensville (15-9) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (9-3) was idle.
|6. Borgia (7-7) was idle.
|7. Rosati-Kain (4-0) vs. Nerinx Hall (3-3) at AfftonAA, 4 p.m.
|8. Lutheran South (4-4) vs. St. Joseph's (4-3), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Winfield (12-10) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (12-9) vs. Festus (6-19), 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.