Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/19
1. Summit (16-1) was idle.
2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.
3. Marquette (15-5) was idle.
4. Washington (13-5) was idle.
5. Parkway South (10-3) was idle.
6. Troy Buchanan (9-6) was idle.
7. Fox (11-9) was idle.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (9-5) was idle.
9. Oakville (9-6) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (13-4) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/19
1. Sullivan (12-4) was idle.
2. St. Dominic (12-4) was idle.
3. Lutheran South (7-3) was idle.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (12-4) was idle.
5. Winfield (5-5) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (5-7) was idle.
7. Warrenton (4-7) was idle.
8. Nerinx Hall (6-1) was idle.
9. Valley Park (12-1) was idle.
10. New Haven (5-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

