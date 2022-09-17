 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/16
1. Washington (20-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (13-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (15-5), 4-1.
3. Marquette (9-5) vs. Cor Jesu (6-6) at AfftonAA, 4:30 p.m (postponed).
4. Troy Buchanan (15-5) def. Eureka (13-3), 4-1.
5. Summit (12-3) was idle.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) was idle.
7. Parkway South (9-7) was idle.
8. Parkway West (9-5) def. Tolton Catholic, 7-3.
9. Oakville (8-6) def. Jefferson City, 12-1.
10. Francis Howell (11-3) def. Fort Zumwalt South (6-6), 5-2.

Small school schools - 9/16
1. Sullivan (8-5) lost to Fatima, 16-0.
2. Hillsboro (12-7) def. Union (7-7), 9-0.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-8) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (8-5) def. Fredericktown (1-2), 7-4.
6. Incarnate Word (3-12) was idle.
7. Borgia (6-3) was idle.
8. Valley Park (7-4) def. Herculaneum (2-4), 10-7.
9. Warrenton (5-5) was idle.
10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

