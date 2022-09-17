|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Washington (20-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (13-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (15-5), 4-1.
|3. Marquette (9-5) vs. Cor Jesu (6-6) at AfftonAA, 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|4. Troy Buchanan (15-5) def. Eureka (13-3), 4-1.
|5. Summit (12-3) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) was idle.
|7. Parkway South (9-7) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (9-5) def. Tolton Catholic, 7-3.
|9. Oakville (8-6) def. Jefferson City, 12-1.
|10. Francis Howell (11-3) def. Fort Zumwalt South (6-6), 5-2.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Sullivan (8-5) lost to Fatima, 16-0.
|2. Hillsboro (12-7) def. Union (7-7), 9-0.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-8) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (8-5) def. Fredericktown (1-2), 7-4.
|6. Incarnate Word (3-12) was idle.
|7. Borgia (6-3) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (7-4) def. Herculaneum (2-4), 10-7.
|9. Warrenton (5-5) was idle.
|10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.