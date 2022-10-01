|Large school schools - 9/30
|1. Washington (26-3) was idle.
|2. Eureka (16-5) at Parkway Central (7-11), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Summit (18-3) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (19-3) was idle.
|5. Troy Buchanan (22-8) def. Marquette (12-8), 6-3.
|6. Marquette (12-8) lost to Troy Buchanan (22-8), 6-3.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-6) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (14-9) was idle.
|9. Lindbergh (17-8) def. Cor Jesu (8-10), 9-3.
|10. Mehlville (14-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/30
|1. Sullivan (12-9) def. West Plains, 6-5.
|2. St. Dominic (19-4) def. Webster Groves (6-19), 14-9.
|3. Hillsboro (20-8) def. St. Pius X (13-8), 6-0.
|4. Borgia (8-7) vs. Westminster (13-3) at Linn, 4:30 p.m.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (11-10) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (13-8) lost to Hillsboro (20-8), 6-0.
|7. Notre Dame (11-8) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (10-7) was idle.
|9. Westminster (13-3) vs. Borgia (8-7) at Linn, 4:30 p.m.
|10. Union (13-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.