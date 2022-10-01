 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/30
1. Washington (26-3) was idle.
2. Eureka (16-5) at Parkway Central (7-11), 4:15 p.m.
3. Summit (18-3) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (19-3) was idle.
5. Troy Buchanan (22-8) def. Marquette (12-8), 6-3.
6. Marquette (12-8) lost to Troy Buchanan (22-8), 6-3.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-6) was idle.
8. Lafayette (14-9) was idle.
9. Lindbergh (17-8) def. Cor Jesu (8-10), 9-3.
10. Mehlville (14-4) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/30
1. Sullivan (12-9) def. West Plains, 6-5.
2. St. Dominic (19-4) def. Webster Groves (6-19), 14-9.
3. Hillsboro (20-8) def. St. Pius X (13-8), 6-0.
4. Borgia (8-7) vs. Westminster (13-3) at Linn, 4:30 p.m.
5. Windsor (Imperial) (11-10) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (13-8) lost to Hillsboro (20-8), 6-0.
7. Notre Dame (11-8) was idle.
8. Valley Park (10-7) was idle.
9. Westminster (13-3) vs. Borgia (8-7) at Linn, 4:30 p.m.
10. Union (13-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (23-3)12. Eureka (15-3)23. Summit (15-3)44. Francis Howell (1…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (25-3) def. Borgia (8-6), 15-0.2. Eureka (16-4) def. Parkway West (14-8), 5-2.3. Summit (17-3) def. O…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News