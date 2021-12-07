 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/6
1. Eureka (25-2) was idle.
2. Washington (32-5) was idle.
3. Summit (28-3) was idle.
4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
6. Parkway South (23-10) was idle.
7. Hillsboro (24-8) was idle.
8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (25-9) was idle.
10. Oakville (15-12) was idle.
Small school schools - 12/6
1. Sullivan (27-10) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
4. Valley Park (19-3) was idle.
5. Warrenton (18-11) was idle.
6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
7. Lutheran South (13-12) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (17-13) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (13-11) was idle.
10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

