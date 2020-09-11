 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/10
1. Troy Buchanan (7-0) at Francis Howell (0-6), 4:15 p.m.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (4-0) vs. Timberland (3-4), 4:15 p.m.
3. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-2) at Seckman (1-3), 4:15 p.m.
4. Francis Howell Central (5-2) at Holt (4-4), 4:15 p.m.
5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
9. Holt (4-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (5-2), 4:15 p.m.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (1-2) at Washington (4-4), 4:30 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/10
1. Sullivan (5-2) vs. Owensville (4-4), 4:30 p.m.
2. Borgia (3-2) vs. St. Dominic (2-4), 4:15 p.m.
3. Winfield (6-2) at Orchard Farm (1-4), 4:15 p.m.
4. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) vs. O'Fallon Christian (0-0) at Ozzie Smith Park, 4 p.m.
5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (2-0) vs. Festus (1-5), 4 p.m.
8. Warrenton (3-3) vs. Rock Bridge, 4 p.m.
9. Jefferson (4-1) vs. Herculaneum (0-5), 4:30 p.m.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Top 10 schedule, results

