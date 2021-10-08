|Large school schools - 10/7
|1. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.
|2. Washington (23-5) at Fort Zumwalt East (8-10), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Summit (25-2) def. Oakville (13-11), 12-8.
|4. Marquette (22-8) def. Hillsboro (21-7), 8-0.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (20-7) vs. Rock Bridge, 4:30 p.m.
|6. Parkway South (19-7) def. Seckman (11-14), 10-2.
|8. Lafayette (14-12) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (21-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/7
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-7) lost to Festus (11-14), 3-2.
|3. St. Dominic (15-10) lost to Timberland (15-14), 11-3.
|4. Valley Park (18-2) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (13-10) at St. Charles (14-10), 4:15 p.m.
|6. St. Charles (14-10) vs. Warrenton (13-10), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Lutheran South (12-10) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (11-11) vs. Borgia (6-14), 4 p.m.
|9. St. Pius X (10-10) vs. Bayless (10-2), 4 p.m.
|10. Winfield (12-11) was idle.