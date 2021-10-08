 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/7
1. Eureka (22-1) def. Sullivan (19-7), 11-8.
2. Washington (23-5) at Fort Zumwalt East (8-10), 4:30 p.m.
3. Summit (25-2) def. Oakville (13-11), 12-8.
4. Marquette (22-8) def. Hillsboro (21-7), 8-0.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (20-7) vs. Rock Bridge, 4:30 p.m.
6. Parkway South (19-7) def. Seckman (11-14), 10-2.
7. Hillsboro (21-7) lost to Marquette (22-8), 8-0.
8. Lafayette (14-12) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (21-7) was idle.
10. Oakville (13-11) lost to Summit (25-2), 12-8.
Small school schools - 10/7
1. Sullivan (19-7) lost to Eureka (22-1), 11-8.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-7) lost to Festus (11-14), 3-2.
3. St. Dominic (15-10) lost to Timberland (15-14), 11-3.
4. Valley Park (18-2) was idle.
5. Warrenton (13-10) at St. Charles (14-10), 4:15 p.m.
6. St. Charles (14-10) vs. Warrenton (13-10), 4:15 p.m.
7. Lutheran South (12-10) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (11-11) vs. Borgia (6-14), 4 p.m.
9. St. Pius X (10-10) vs. Bayless (10-2), 4 p.m.
10. Winfield (12-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

