|Large school schools - 9/17
|1. Summit (16-1) was idle.
|2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (13-4) def. Cor Jesu (3-9), 9-3.
|4. Washington (12-4) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (10-3) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (8-6) def. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4), 2-0.
|7. Fox (11-8) at Webster Groves (6-7), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) lost to Troy Buchanan (8-6), 2-0.
|9. Oakville (8-4) def. Tolton Catholic, 13-2.
|10. Francis Howell Central (12-4) def. Warrenton (4-6), 5-1.
|Small school schools - 9/17
|1. Sullivan (9-4) def. Kirksville, 7-6.
|2. St. Dominic (12-4) was idle.
|3. Lutheran South (7-2) vs. Rosati-Kain (0-7) at AfftonAA, 4:30 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-4) vs. Seckman (8-6), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Winfield (5-5) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-7) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (4-6) lost to Francis Howell Central (12-4), 5-1.
|8. Nerinx Hall (6-1) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (10-1) def. Herculaneum (2-7), 12-3.
|10. New Haven (5-4) was idle.