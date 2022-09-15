|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Washington (19-3) lost to Lafayette (10-5), 2-1.
|2. Eureka (12-2) was idle.
|3. Marquette (9-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (9-3), 11-10.
|4. Troy Buchanan (13-5) was idle.
|5. Summit (11-3) def. Francis Howell Central (12-12), 7-0.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3) def. Marquette (9-4), 11-10.
|7. Parkway South (9-6) def. Lindbergh (11-5), 10-7.
|8. Parkway West (6-5) def. Ursuline (3-12), 12-8.
|9. Oakville (7-5) lost to Seckman (11-5), 6-2.
|10. Francis Howell (9-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Sullivan (6-4) was idle.
|2. Hillsboro (11-7) lost to Kirkwood (5-8), 8-5.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-7) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (13-4) def. Notre Dame (5-3), 11-1.
|5. St. Pius X (7-5) lost to Chaffee, 9-8.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-11) vs. Webster Groves (4-8) at AfftonAA, 7 p.m.
|7. Borgia (5-3) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (6-4) def. Jefferson (5-4), 9-6.
|9. Warrenton (5-4) was idle.
|10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.