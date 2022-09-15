 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/14
1. Washington (19-3) lost to Lafayette (10-5), 2-1.
2. Eureka (12-2) was idle.
3. Marquette (9-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (9-3), 11-10.
4. Troy Buchanan (13-5) was idle.
5. Summit (11-3) def. Francis Howell Central (12-12), 7-0.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3) def. Marquette (9-4), 11-10.
7. Parkway South (9-6) def. Lindbergh (11-5), 10-7.
8. Parkway West (6-5) def. Ursuline (3-12), 12-8.
9. Oakville (7-5) lost to Seckman (11-5), 6-2.
10. Francis Howell (9-3) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/14
1. Sullivan (6-4) was idle.
2. Hillsboro (11-7) lost to Kirkwood (5-8), 8-5.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-7) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (13-4) def. Notre Dame (5-3), 11-1.
5. St. Pius X (7-5) lost to Chaffee, 9-8.
6. Incarnate Word (2-11) vs. Webster Groves (4-8) at AfftonAA, 7 p.m.
7. Borgia (5-3) was idle.
8. Valley Park (6-4) def. Jefferson (5-4), 9-6.
9. Warrenton (5-4) was idle.
10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

