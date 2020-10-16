 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Large school schools - 10/15
1. Fort Zumwalt West (18-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (16-12) at Francis Howell North, 4 p.m.
2. Troy Buchanan (19-6) vs. Holt (9-11), 4 p.m.
3. Eureka (10-2) vs. St. Joseph's (7-5) at Lakeview Park, 6 p.m.
4. Washington (19-6) was idle.
5. Lafayette (11-3) vs. Marquette (9-3) at Lakeview Park, 3 p.m.
6. Webster Groves (12-2) vs. Incarnate Word (5-7) at Windsor (Imperial), 4:30 p.m.
7. Summit (9-3) vs. Parkway North (9-6), 4 p.m.
8. Oakville (9-5) vs. Jackson at Northwest Cedar Hill, 4:30 p.m.
9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-7) was idle.
10. Parkway North (9-6) at Summit (9-3), 4 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/15
1. Warrenton (17-6) vs. Warrensburg, 4 p.m.
2. Sullivan (17-9) vs. Cuba, 4:30 p.m.
3. St. Dominic (13-14) was idle.
4. Owensville (17-13) vs. Salem at Sullivan, 6 p.m.
5. Rosati-Kain (8-0) at Windsor (Imperial) (13-11), 6:30 p.m.
6. St. Pius X (10-4) was idle.
7. Winfield (14-10) vs. Orchard Farm (3-10) at Montgomery County, 6:30 p.m.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11) vs. Rosati-Kain (8-0), 6:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran South (6-6) vs. Perryville (17-5) at Perryville City Park, 5 p.m.
10. Borgia (7-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

