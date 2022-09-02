|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Washington (6-1) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2) at Lakeview Park, 4:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (5-1) at Cor Jesu (3-2), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Parkway South (3-2) was idle.
|4. Marquette (5-1) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (3-3) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (6-0) at Francis Howell North (1-3), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (1-1) def. Oakville (6-3), 10-7.
|8. Summit (5-1) def. Ursuline (2-6), 10-0.
|9. Parkway West (5-1) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (5-2) def. Francis Howell (4-1), 7-6.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. Sullivan (3-3) lost to Windsor (Imperial) (4-3), 4-3.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-6) lost to Owasso, Okla., 5-1.
|3. St. Dominic (4-3) def. Rosati-Kain (0-5), 13-1.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) def. Sullivan (3-3), 4-3.
|5. Hillsboro (7-3) was idle.
|6. Warrenton (2-1) def. North Point (1-6), 2-1.
|7. Valley Park (2-2) was idle.
|8. Lutheran South (0-3) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (4-2) def. Scott County Central, 21-4.
|10. Winfield (3-2) def. St. Charles (1-1), 7-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.