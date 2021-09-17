|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Summit (16-0) lost to Eureka (13-1), 7-6.
|2. Eureka (13-1) def. Summit (16-0), 7-6.
|3. Marquette (13-4) was idle.
|4. Washington (12-4) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (9-3) def. Bayless (2-1), 15-0.
|6. Troy Buchanan (8-5) at Rock Bridge, 5:30 p.m.
|7. Fox (11-8) was idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) was idle.
|9. Oakville (8-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (12-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Sullivan (7-4) at St. Clair (0-6), 4:30 p.m.
|2. St. Dominic (11-4) def. Incarnate Word (5-6), 14-0.
|3. Lutheran South (7-2) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-4) was idle.
|5. Winfield (5-5) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-6) lost to St. Dominic (11-4), 14-0.
|7. Warrenton (4-6) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (6-1) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (9-1) was idle.
|10. New Haven (5-3) at Union (2-6), 4:30 p.m.