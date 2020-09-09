|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Troy Buchanan (6-0) at Timberland (3-3), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (3-0) vs. Holt (4-3), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Northwest Cedar Hill (4-2) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (4-2) vs. Francis Howell (0-4), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|9. Holt (4-3) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-0), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) at Fort Zumwalt East (1-3), 4:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. Sullivan (4-2) vs. Hermann (0-4), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|2. Borgia (2-2) at St. Dominic (2-3), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Winfield (5-1) vs. Clopton (0-0), 4:30 p.m (postponed).
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (1-0) vs. Saxony Lutheran, 4 p.m.
|8. Warrenton (2-2) vs. St. Charles (1-1), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|9. Jefferson (2-1) at Windsor (Imperial) (4-3), 6 p.m.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) vs. Jefferson (2-1), 6 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
