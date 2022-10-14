 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/13
1. Washington (31-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (16-12), 16-0.
2. Summit (23-4) def. Hillsboro (23-10), 2-1.
3. Eureka (21-5) def. Parkway South (17-14), 6-0.
4. Francis Howell (25-6) was idle.
5. Hillsboro (23-10) lost to Summit (23-4), 2-1.
6. Troy Buchanan (27-9) was idle.
7. Marquette (18-9) def. Lafayette (17-11), 2-1.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (19-8) was idle.
9. Lafayette (17-11) lost to Marquette (18-9), 2-1.
10. Parkway West (17-10) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/13
1. St. Dominic (22-5) was idle.
2. Sullivan (20-13) lost to Blair Oaks, 9-2.
3. St. Pius X (17-9) lost to Notre Dame (13-9), 9-6.
4. Notre Dame (13-9) def. St. Pius X (17-9), 9-6.
5. Windsor (Imperial) (16-12) lost to Washington (31-3), 16-0.
6. Westminster (19-6) def. Ursuline (9-21), 4-3.
7. Borgia (14-13) lost to Fatima, 7-3.
8. Valley Park (12-11) was idle.
9. Union (15-14) was idle.
10. Warrenton (14-8) def. Fort Zumwalt East (12-12), 10-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

