 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 9/18
1. Troy Buchanan (7-3) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) was idle.
3. Washington (9-4) was idle.
4. Fox (6-4) vs. St. Charles (3-3) at Fort Zumwalt East, 5 p.m.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5) vs. Jefferson (5-3), 4:15 p.m.
6. Francis Howell Central (10-5) vs. Jefferson City at Binder Park, 3:30 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/18
1. Winfield (7-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (4-4), 4:15 p.m.
2. Sullivan (8-4) vs. Cape Notre Dame at Binder Park, 5:15 p.m.
3. St. Pius X (3-2) vs. Fredericktown, 4 p.m.
4. Jefferson (5-3) at Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5), 4:15 p.m.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (4-3), 3 p.m.
6. Borgia (4-3) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (1-1) was idle.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
9. Warrenton (6-3) vs. Wright City (3-5), 4 a.m.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-5) at Seckman (6-5), 4:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports