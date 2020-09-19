|Large school schools - 9/18
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-3) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) was idle.
|3. Washington (9-4) was idle.
|4. Fox (6-4) vs. St. Charles (3-3) at Fort Zumwalt East, 5 p.m.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5) vs. Jefferson (5-3), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-5) vs. Jefferson City at Binder Park, 3:30 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/18
|1. Winfield (7-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (4-4), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (8-4) vs. Cape Notre Dame at Binder Park, 5:15 p.m.
|3. St. Pius X (3-2) vs. Fredericktown, 4 p.m.
|4. Jefferson (5-3) at Northwest Cedar Hill (10-5), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (4-3), 3 p.m.
|6. Borgia (4-3) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (1-1) was idle.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (6-3) vs. Wright City (3-5), 4 a.m.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-5) at Seckman (6-5), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
