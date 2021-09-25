|Large school schools - 9/24
|1. Eureka (16-1) vs. Cor Jesu (3-11), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Summit (19-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (16-7) def. Lindbergh (5-10), 8-2.
|4. Washington (15-5) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (12-4) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (11-6) def. Liberty (KC), 2-1.
|7. Oakville (11-6) was idle.
|8. Hillsboro (13-5) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
|10. Timberland (11-6) vs. Hickman at Liberty (KC), 7:45 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/24
|1. Sullivan (15-4) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (12-5) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4) was idle.
|4. Lutheran South (8-4) was idle.
|5. Nerinx Hall (7-2) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (6-8) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (14-1) was idle.
|8. New Haven (7-6) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (6-7) was idle.
|10. Winfield (7-5) def. Union (5-7), 7-2.