|Large school schools - 8/27
|1. Washington (4-1) lost to Helias, 11-3.
|2. Eureka (2-1) def. Sullivan (3-2), 3-2.
|3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.
|4. Marquette (1-0) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (2-2) def. Incarnate Word (2-3), 10-0.
|6. Troy Buchanan (4-0) def. Highland, Missouri, 5-1.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (4-1) def. Lindbergh (3-2), 13-3.
|9. Parkway West (0-1) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (3-1) def. Fort Zumwalt South (2-2), 7-5.
|Small school schools - 8/27
|1. Sullivan (3-2) lost to Eureka (2-1), 3-2.
|2. Incarnate Word (2-3) lost to Lafayette (2-2), 10-0.
|3. St. Dominic (2-2) lost to Fulton, 10-5.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (0-1) vs. Mexico at Sullivan, 2:30 p.m.
|5. Hillsboro (3-2) lost to Capital City, 5-4.
|6. Warrenton (0-0) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (1-0) vs. Hazelwood West (1-1) at ABC Park, 12 a.m.
|8. Lutheran South (0-1) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (2-1) def. Rosati-Kain (0-3), 11-4.
|10. Winfield (1-2) vs. Hickman at Troy Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.