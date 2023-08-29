|Large school schools - 8/28
|1. Washington (4-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1), 11-0.
|2. Francis Howell (4-1) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (3-1) vs. University City (0-1) at Chesterfield Valley, 7:45 p.m.
|4. Troy Buchanan (1-0) def. Blair Oaks, 2-0.
|5. Eureka (1-1) was idle.
|6. Summit (3-2) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-2) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (2-2) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) lost to Washington (4-0), 11-0.
|Small school schools - 8/28
|1. Sullivan (1-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (2-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (1-0) def. St. Pius X (0-1), 12-0.
|4. St. Pius X (0-1) lost to St. Dominic (1-0), 12-0.
|5. Westminster (1-0) def. Pattonville (0-1), 9-2.
|6. Notre Dame (0-1) lost to Tolton Catholic, 16-7.
|7. Warrenton (1-1) vs. Elsberry, 4:30 p.m.
|8. Union (2-2) lost to Jefferson City, 6-2.
|9. Valley Park (1-0) def. Rosati-Kain (0-1), 17-0.
|10. Borgia (1-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.