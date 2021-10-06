|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.
|2. Washington (22-5) at Francis Howell North (15-9), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Summit (23-2) was idle.
|4. Marquette (21-8) lost to Eureka (20-1), 8-1.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (20-7) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (13-12), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Parkway South (18-7) was idle.
|7. Hillsboro (20-5) vs. Herculaneum (3-12), 6 p.m.
|8. Lafayette (14-11) lost to Oakville (13-10), 8-7.
|9. Francis Howell Central (20-7) def. Timberland (14-13), 2-1.
|10. Oakville (13-10) def. Lafayette (14-11), 8-7.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. Sullivan (17-6) at Borgia (6-12), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (15-9) def. Westminster (6-11), 17-1.
|4. Valley Park (18-1) def. New Haven (8-10), 12-1.
|5. Warrenton (11-10) vs. Union (7-11), 4:15 p.m.
|6. St. Charles (14-10) lost to Winfield (12-11), 4-0.
|7. Lutheran South (12-8) def. Notre Dame (9-14), 13-1.
|8. Incarnate Word (11-11) def. Nerinx Hall (8-4), 8-0.
|9. St. Pius X (10-10) at St. Clair (1-15), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Winfield (12-11) def. St. Charles (14-10), 4-0.