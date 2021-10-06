 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 10/5
1. Eureka (20-1) def. Marquette (21-8), 8-1.
2. Washington (22-5) at Francis Howell North (15-9), 4:15 p.m.
3. Summit (23-2) was idle.
4. Marquette (21-8) lost to Eureka (20-1), 8-1.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (20-7) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (13-12), 4:15 p.m.
6. Parkway South (18-7) was idle.
7. Hillsboro (20-5) vs. Herculaneum (3-12), 6 p.m.
8. Lafayette (14-11) lost to Oakville (13-10), 8-7.
9. Francis Howell Central (20-7) def. Timberland (14-13), 2-1.
10. Oakville (13-10) def. Lafayette (14-11), 8-7.
Small school schools - 10/5
1. Sullivan (17-6) at Borgia (6-12), 4:30 p.m.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (15-9) def. Westminster (6-11), 17-1.
4. Valley Park (18-1) def. New Haven (8-10), 12-1.
5. Warrenton (11-10) vs. Union (7-11), 4:15 p.m.
6. St. Charles (14-10) lost to Winfield (12-11), 4-0.
7. Lutheran South (12-8) def. Notre Dame (9-14), 13-1.
8. Incarnate Word (11-11) def. Nerinx Hall (8-4), 8-0.
9. St. Pius X (10-10) at St. Clair (1-15), 4:30 p.m.
10. Winfield (12-11) def. St. Charles (14-10), 4-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Wainwright and Scherzer turn NL wild-card game into a pitchers' duel?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/31. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Washington (20-5) was idle.3. Summit (22-2) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) was idle.5. F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News