|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. Washington (29-3) def. Warrenton (12-8), 2-0.
|2. Francis Howell (20-4) def. Union (13-10), 6-0.
|3. Summit (20-4) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-14), 10-1.
|4. Eureka (18-5) was idle.
|5. Troy Buchanan (24-9) def. Palmyra, 9-2.
|6. Hillsboro (22-8) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (16-6) was idle.
|8. Marquette (15-9) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (14-10) vs. Webster Groves (6-20), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Lindbergh (19-9) def. Pattonville (10-12), 9-0.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. St. Dominic (22-4) def. Westminster (14-6), 12-0.
|2. Sullivan (15-10) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-11) was idle.
|4. Borgia (10-9) was idle.
|5. Notre Dame (11-8) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (16-8) vs. DuBourg (4-10), 4 p.m.
|7. Westminster (14-6) lost to St. Dominic (22-4), 12-0.
|8. Valley Park (11-10) def. Bayless (10-5), 16-4.
|9. Union (13-10) lost to Francis Howell (20-4), 6-0.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.