|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Washington (19-1) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell (10-5) def. Fort Zumwalt West (7-10), 5-4.
|3. Hillsboro (13-2) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (11-2) def. Francis Howell Central (8-8), 4-3.
|5. Eureka (7-4) was idle.
|6. Summit (7-7) was idle.
|7. Marquette (3-8) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (10-7) def. Kirkwood (2-10), 16-0.
|9. Lafayette (9-3) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (7-10) lost to Francis Howell (10-5), 5-4.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Sullivan (6-7) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (8-6) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (10-4) was idle.
|4. St. Pius X (1-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (9-3) def. St. Charles West (0-8), 16-1.
|6. Notre Dame (2-7) def. Rosati-Kain (3-6), 16-1.
|7. Warrenton (7-6) at Orchard Farm (2-8), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Union (8-5) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (7-1) was idle.
|10. Borgia (9-3) def. St. Joseph's (0-6), 13-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.