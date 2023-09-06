|Large school schools - 9/5
|1. Washington (8-0) def. Fort Zumwalt East (1-2), 6-2.
|2. Francis Howell (7-4) lost to Timberland (4-0), 2-1.
|3. Hillsboro (8-1) def. Festus (2-4), 10-0.
|4. Troy Buchanan (6-0) def. Fort Zumwalt West (2-3), 7-0.
|5. Eureka (3-1) was idle.
|6. Summit (4-3) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (4-4) def. Seckman (4-2), 10-1.
|9. Lafayette (3-1) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (2-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (6-0), 7-0.
|Small school schools - 9/5
|1. Sullivan (2-2) vs. Pacific (4-2), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (3-2) def. Ursuline (1-1), 8-2.
|4. St. Pius X (1-1) was idle.
|5. Westminster (4-2) was idle.
|6. Notre Dame (0-3) lost to Oakville (5-4), 9-2.
|7. Warrenton (2-5) vs. Winfield (2-1), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Union (4-2) def. St. Clair (0-3), 26-0.
|9. Valley Park (3-0) vs. Hancock (0-2), 4 p.m.
|10. Borgia (3-1) def. Rosati-Kain (1-3), 17-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.