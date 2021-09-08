 Skip to main content
Large school schools - 9/7
1. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
2. Summit (8-0) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) def. Timberland (5-1), 8-0.
4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) def. Holt (2-5), 11-0.
6. Lafayette (3-4) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (4-4) def. Mehlville (2-3), 8-6.
8. Washington (6-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2), 10-0.
9. Fox (7-4) def. Seckman (5-1), 11-0.
10. Hillsboro (7-3) at Festus (0-3), 6 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/7
1. Sullivan (4-2) at Hermann (0-4), 4:30 p.m.
2. Warrenton (1-4) def. St. Charles (3-1), 10-0.
3. St. Dominic (3-3) def. Ursuline (3-4), 15-1.
4. Winfield (3-4) def. Silex (0-1), 11-4.
5. St. Pius X (1-3) was idle.
6. Lutheran South (2-1) was idle.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (4-4) at Jefferson (0-3), 4:30 p.m.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-4) lost to DuBourg (0-1), 10-9.
9. Borgia (2-3) def. Notre Dame (2-1), 6-3.
10. Incarnate Word (4-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (1-3), 16-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

