|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
|2. Summit (8-0) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) def. Timberland (5-1), 8-0.
|4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) def. Holt (2-5), 11-0.
|6. Lafayette (3-4) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (4-4) def. Mehlville (2-3), 8-6.
|8. Washington (6-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-2), 10-0.
|9. Fox (7-4) def. Seckman (5-1), 11-0.
|10. Hillsboro (7-3) at Festus (0-3), 6 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. Sullivan (4-2) at Hermann (0-4), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Warrenton (1-4) def. St. Charles (3-1), 10-0.
|3. St. Dominic (3-3) def. Ursuline (3-4), 15-1.
|4. Winfield (3-4) def. Silex (0-1), 11-4.
|5. St. Pius X (1-3) was idle.
|6. Lutheran South (2-1) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (4-4) at Jefferson (0-3), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-4) lost to DuBourg (0-1), 10-9.
|9. Borgia (2-3) def. Notre Dame (2-1), 6-3.
|10. Incarnate Word (4-5) def. Lutheran St. Charles (1-3), 16-1.