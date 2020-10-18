 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/17
1. Fort Zumwalt West (18-4) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (19-7) vs. Rock Bridge at Troy Buchanan, 2 p.m.
3. Eureka (10-3) was idle.
4. Washington (19-6) was idle.
5. Lafayette (11-3) was idle.
6. Webster Groves (13-2) was idle.
7. Summit (10-3) was idle.
8. Oakville (9-5) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-7) was idle.
10. Parkway North (9-6) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/17
1. Warrenton (17-6) was idle.
2. Sullivan (18-9) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (13-14) was idle.
4. Owensville (17-13) was idle.
5. Rosati-Kain (8-1) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (10-4) was idle.
7. Winfield (14-11) vs. Bowling Green at Montgomery County, 11 a.m.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11) was idle.
9. Lutheran South (7-5) was idle.
10. Borgia (7-7) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

