|Large school schools - 10/17
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (18-4) was idle.
|2. Troy Buchanan (19-7) vs. Rock Bridge at Troy Buchanan, 2 p.m.
|3. Eureka (10-3) was idle.
|4. Washington (19-6) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (11-3) was idle.
|6. Webster Groves (13-2) was idle.
|7. Summit (10-3) was idle.
|8. Oakville (9-5) was idle.
|9. Fort Zumwalt North (14-7) was idle.
|10. Parkway North (9-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/17
|1. Warrenton (17-6) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (18-9) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (13-14) was idle.
|4. Owensville (17-13) was idle.
|5. Rosati-Kain (8-1) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (10-4) was idle.
|7. Winfield (14-11) vs. Bowling Green at Montgomery County, 11 a.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (13-11) was idle.
|9. Lutheran South (7-5) was idle.
|10. Borgia (7-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
