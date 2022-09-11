|Large school schools - 9/10
|1. Washington (15-2) def. St. Dominic (10-4), 10-0.
|2. Eureka (11-2) lost to Ozark, 5-4.
|3. Marquette (9-3) lost to Carthage, 15-1.
|4. Troy Buchanan (12-4) lost to Highland, Missouri, 2-1.
|5. Summit (7-2) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (6-3) def. Farmington (9-4), 9-3.
|7. Parkway South (6-4) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (5-4) was idle.
|9. Oakville (6-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (8-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/10
|1. Sullivan (5-3) was idle.
|2. Hillsboro (10-3) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (5-7) lost to Marshfield, 9-8.
|4. St. Dominic (10-4) lost to Washington (15-2), 10-0.
|5. St. Pius X (6-2) at East Carter, 1 p.m.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-9) was idle.
|7. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (4-4) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (4-3) was idle.
|10. Winfield (7-3) lost to Iberia, 6-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.