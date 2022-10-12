 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/11
1. Washington (30-3) def. Webster Groves (6-28), 15-0.
2. Summit (22-4) def. Pacific (13-13), 6-1.
3. Eureka (20-5) def. Waynesville, 3-2.
4. Francis Howell (24-6) def. Fort Zumwalt North (13-16), 5-2.
5. Hillsboro (22-9) was idle.
6. Troy Buchanan (26-9) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (21-9), 6-2.
7. Marquette (17-9) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-19), 13-7.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) def. Francis Howell Central (17-20), 8-7.
9. Lafayette (17-10) def. Lebanon, 7-1.
10. Parkway West (17-10) lost to Parkway South (17-13), 11-1.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 10/11
1. St. Dominic (22-5) lost to Timberland (16-14), 8-6.
2. Sullivan (19-12) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (17-8) def. Affton (4-17), 14-3.
4. Notre Dame (11-9) was idle.
5. Windsor (Imperial) (15-11) was idle.
6. Westminster (17-6) def. Normandy (0-7), 15-0.
7. Borgia (13-12) was idle.
8. Valley Park (11-11) was idle.
9. Union (15-13) was idle.
10. Warrenton (13-8) def. Holt (2-25), 7-3.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/3/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (26-3)12. Francis Howell (19-3)43. Summit (18-3)34. Eureka (1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News