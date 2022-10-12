|Large school schools - 10/11
|1. Washington (30-3) def. Webster Groves (6-28), 15-0.
|2. Summit (22-4) def. Pacific (13-13), 6-1.
|3. Eureka (20-5) def. Waynesville, 3-2.
|4. Francis Howell (24-6) def. Fort Zumwalt North (13-16), 5-2.
|5. Hillsboro (22-9) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (26-9) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (21-9), 6-2.
|7. Marquette (17-9) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-19), 13-7.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) def. Francis Howell Central (17-20), 8-7.
|9. Lafayette (17-10) def. Lebanon, 7-1.
|10. Parkway West (17-10) lost to Parkway South (17-13), 11-1.
|Small school schools - 10/11
|1. St. Dominic (22-5) lost to Timberland (16-14), 8-6.
|2. Sullivan (19-12) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (17-8) def. Affton (4-17), 14-3.
|4. Notre Dame (11-9) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (15-11) was idle.
|6. Westminster (17-6) def. Normandy (0-7), 15-0.
|7. Borgia (13-12) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (11-11) was idle.
|9. Union (15-13) was idle.
|10. Warrenton (13-8) def. Holt (2-25), 7-3.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.