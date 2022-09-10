|Large school schools - 9/9
|1. Washington (13-2) def. Seckman (8-4), 6-0.
|2. Eureka (9-1) vs. Smithville at Republic, 6:45 p.m.
|3. Marquette (9-1) def. Grain Valley, 1-0.
|4. Troy Buchanan (12-2) was idle.
|5. Summit (7-2) def. Parkway West (5-4), 2-1.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (4-3) def. Pacific (5-6), 12-3.
|7. Parkway South (6-4) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-5), 3-0.
|8. Parkway West (5-4) lost to Summit (7-2), 2-1.
|9. Oakville (6-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (8-3) def. Holt (1-11), 16-6.
|Small school schools - 9/9
|1. Sullivan (5-3) was idle.
|2. Hillsboro (10-3) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (5-6) lost to Cameron, 6-5.
|4. St. Dominic (9-3) def. Francis Howell North (2-7), 19-0.
|5. St. Pius X (6-2) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-8) vs. Cor Jesu (3-5) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
|7. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (4-4) lost to Lindbergh (8-3), 13-5.
|9. Warrenton (3-3) vs. Wright City (3-4), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Winfield (7-2) def. Fatima, 4-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.