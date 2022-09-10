 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/9
1. Washington (13-2) def. Seckman (8-4), 6-0.
2. Eureka (9-1) vs. Smithville at Republic, 6:45 p.m.
3. Marquette (9-1) def. Grain Valley, 1-0.
4. Troy Buchanan (12-2) was idle.
5. Summit (7-2) def. Parkway West (5-4), 2-1.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (4-3) def. Pacific (5-6), 12-3.
7. Parkway South (6-4) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-5), 3-0.
8. Parkway West (5-4) lost to Summit (7-2), 2-1.
9. Oakville (6-4) was idle.
10. Francis Howell (8-3) def. Holt (1-11), 16-6.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/9
1. Sullivan (5-3) was idle.
2. Hillsboro (10-3) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (5-6) lost to Cameron, 6-5.
4. St. Dominic (9-3) def. Francis Howell North (2-7), 19-0.
5. St. Pius X (6-2) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (2-8) vs. Cor Jesu (3-5) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
7. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
8. Valley Park (4-4) lost to Lindbergh (8-3), 13-5.
9. Warrenton (3-3) vs. Wright City (3-4), 4:15 p.m.
10. Winfield (7-2) def. Fatima, 4-2.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Washington (10-1) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-2), 10-0.2. Eureka (7-1) def. Summit (6-2), 3-2.3. Marquette (5-1) wa…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/71. Washington (10-2) lost to Troy Buchanan (11-2), 3-2.2. Eureka (7-1) was idle.3. Marquette (6-1) def. Oakville (6-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News