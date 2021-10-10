 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/9
1. Eureka (22-1) vs. Cape Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
2. Washington (25-5) was idle.
3. Summit (25-2) was idle.
4. Marquette (22-8) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-7) was idle.
6. Parkway South (19-8) was idle.
7. Hillsboro (21-7) was idle.
8. Lafayette (15-12) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (21-7) was idle.
10. Oakville (14-11) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/9
1. Sullivan (19-9) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-7) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (16-10) was idle.
4. Valley Park (18-2) was idle.
5. Warrenton (15-10) was idle.
6. St. Charles (14-12) was idle.
7. Lutheran South (12-11) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (13-11) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (12-10) was idle.
10. Winfield (12-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

