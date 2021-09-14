|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Summit (11-0) def. Webster Groves (6-4), 10-0.
|2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (9-3) def. Fox (9-4), 10-4.
|4. Washington (9-2) def. Fort Zumwalt South (5-4), 6-2.
|5. Parkway South (7-2) lost to Lindbergh (2-5), 13-9.
|6. Troy Buchanan (7-5) def. Sullivan (6-3), 6-0.
|7. Fox (9-4) def. Kirkwood (2-5), 14-7.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (8-3) was idle.
|9. Oakville (7-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (10-4) def. Francis Howell North (7-5), 6-1.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Sullivan (6-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (7-5), 6-0.
|2. St. Dominic (9-4) def. Warrenton (3-5), 7-2.
|3. Lutheran South (5-2) def. De Soto (1-9), 15-0.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-4) vs. St. Pius X (3-4), 4 p.m.
|5. Winfield (5-4) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-6) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (3-5) lost to St. Dominic (9-4), 7-2.
|8. Nerinx Hall (4-1) at Parkway Central (0-7), 4 p.m.
|9. Valley Park (8-1) vs. DuBourg (1-2), 4 p.m.
|10. New Haven (5-3) was idle.