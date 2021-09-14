 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/13
1. Summit (11-0) def. Webster Groves (6-4), 10-0.
2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.
3. Marquette (9-3) def. Fox (9-4), 10-4.
4. Washington (9-2) def. Fort Zumwalt South (5-4), 6-2.
5. Parkway South (7-2) lost to Lindbergh (2-5), 13-9.
6. Troy Buchanan (7-5) def. Sullivan (6-3), 6-0.
7. Fox (9-4) def. Kirkwood (2-5), 14-7.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (8-3) was idle.
9. Oakville (7-3) was idle.
10. Francis Howell Central (10-4) def. Francis Howell North (7-5), 6-1.
Small school schools - 9/13
1. Sullivan (6-3) lost to Troy Buchanan (7-5), 6-0.
2. St. Dominic (9-4) def. Warrenton (3-5), 7-2.
3. Lutheran South (5-2) def. De Soto (1-9), 15-0.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (9-4) vs. St. Pius X (3-4), 4 p.m.
5. Winfield (5-4) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (5-6) was idle.
7. Warrenton (3-5) lost to St. Dominic (9-4), 7-2.
8. Nerinx Hall (4-1) at Parkway Central (0-7), 4 p.m.
9. Valley Park (8-1) vs. DuBourg (1-2), 4 p.m.
10. New Haven (5-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

