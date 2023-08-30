|Large school schools - 8/29
|1. Washington (4-0) at Holt (0-1), 4 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell (4-1) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (6-1) def. Francis Howell North (3-1), 4-2.
|4. Troy Buchanan (2-0) def. Francis Howell Central (1-1), 3-0.
|5. Eureka (3-1) def. Lindbergh (2-3), 7-5.
|6. Summit (3-2) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-2) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (2-3) lost to Eureka (3-1), 7-5.
|9. Lafayette (1-0) vs. St. Joseph's (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (0-1) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/29
|1. Sullivan (1-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (2-1) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (1-1) lost to Timberland (1-0), 9-1.
|4. St. Pius X (0-1) at Saxony Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
|5. Westminster (1-0) def. Incarnate Word (0-2), 5-0.
|6. Notre Dame (0-2) lost to Mehlville (1-0), 6-3.
|7. Warrenton (2-1) was idle.
|8. Union (3-2) at De Soto (1-3), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Valley Park (1-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (2-1) def. Owensville (0-4), 10-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.