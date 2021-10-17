|Large school schools - 10/16
|1. Eureka (25-2) was idle.
|2. Washington (29-5) def. Summit (28-3), 8-4.
|3. Summit (28-3) lost to Washington (29-5), 8-4.
|4. Marquette (25-9) lost to Parkway South (22-8), 4-0.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (22-8) def. Marquette (25-9), 4-0.
|7. Hillsboro (24-8) lost to Farmington (30-6), 4-2.
|8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (23-8) def. Francis Howell (17-12), 8-7.
|10. Oakville (15-12) lost to Poplar Bluff, 11-7.
|Small school schools - 10/16
|1. Sullivan (25-9) def. Owensville (13-12), 10-3.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (19-3) lost to Elsberry, 11-0.
|5. Warrenton (18-10) def. Parkway North (19-6), 6-4.
|6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
|7. Lutheran South (13-12) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (16-11) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (13-11) was idle.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.